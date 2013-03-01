Income Plan Helps People Turn Around Finances in 10 Days

Newbury Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- For people whose personal or professional finances are in trouble, often the most difficult thing to do is taking the first step toward turning their situation around. The Instant Income 10-Day Turnaround Plan™ can help.



“Over 10 full days, it walks users through a complete plan for taking action every day—decisively and productively—with the solitary goal of bringing in badly needed cash. This plan is completely free and motivates people to take instant action to improve and turnaround their finances”, says Janet Switzer.



When people register for the program, they receive instant access to a complete and informative 10-day plan that will help people turn worry and anxiety into action and empowerment.



Whether members own a small business, work for someone else’s small business, or have just a few hours a week to pursue occasional money-making projects, the Instant Income 10-Day Turnaround Plan will provide easy-to-follow strategies to help boost cash-flow quickly.



This 10-Day Turnaround Plan begins with decisive action steps like these



- Determining who can pay the amount of cash that the person or business needs

- Deciding which products, services, or other value that can be delivered for that amount

- Articulating the benefits of that offer and negotiating a deal, if required

- Choosing which Instant Income strategies will be utilized to bring in the cash

- Begin executing the most suitable strategies for the situation



Learn all of that and more with the help of Janet Switzer’s Instant Income program. Visit Instant Income online at www.instantincome.com, and visit the company’s blog here.



About Janet Switzer

Janet Switzer is a New York Times bestseller and the author of Instant Income: Strategies That Bring In the Cash for Small Businesses, Innovative Employees and Occasional Entrepreneurs. She offers two free guides, the Instant Income New Business Planner for insuring long-term growth and the Instant Income 10-Day Turnaround Program, detailing day-by-day action steps for bringing in emergency cash in just 10 days. In addition, Switzer has been the behind-the-scenes income strategist for celebrity entrepreneurs like Chicken Soup for the Soul's Jack Canfield and others for more than 20 years. But her favorite clients, she says, have always been "solo entrepreneurs"—those without employees, usually working out of their home and, according to Switzer, able to benefit immediately from even the smallest increase in revenue.The book, Instant Income®, details 35 strategies that help small businesses and self-employed people earn emergency cash from existing customers, through joint promotions with other local businesses, using highly responsive advertising techniques, in the sales department, via the Internet, and even by selling "overlooked" assets like obsolete inventory or valuable industry knowledge.



