Income Protection Insurance Market Overview

Income Protection Insurance can be defined as an insurance policy which pays benefits to policyholders who are incapacitated and unable to work due to illness or accident. The global income protection insurance market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising disability among end users due to increasing aging population and illness such as mental or physical health problems is expected to be one of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 due to COVID-19 but it is again expected to rise after a few years globally.



Income Protection Insurance Market Segmentation: by Type (Short Term, Long Term), Application (Working Individuals, Entrepreneurs, Employers, Others), End Users (Men, Women), Vendor (Private, Government)



Market Trend:

- Vendors Are Majorly Focusing on Large Untapped Markets

-



Market Drivers:

- Failure in Income Protection During Disability or Illness is One of the Major Factors Pushing the Growth of the Market

- Rising Disability Levels Due to Aging Employees Population Globally

- Increasing Demand Majorly from the European Region



Challenges:

- Lack of Awareness Among Customers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



