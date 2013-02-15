Hartman Income REIT Has Received the Prestigious Boma 360 Certification on Seven Properties

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- The BOMA 360 Performance Program evaluates buildings against industry best practices in 6 major areas: building operations and management; life safety, security and risk management; training and education; energy; environmental/sustainability; and tenant relations/community involvement. Individual buildings that satisfy the requirements in all 6 of these areas are awarded the BOMA 360 designation.



Hartman Properties is a corporation that holds diversified income producing commercial real estate properties throughout the state of Texas.



Company officials are pleased to announce 7 of 18 Hartman Properties’ office buildings have received Boma 360 certifications.



“We have future plans to upgrade 3 to 4 more buildings and to secure additional certifications in the first quarter of 2013,” officials said.



Company officials said they are not like other investors Hartman has developed a value added approach to building a real estate portfolio.



“Unlike other real estate syndications that buy 100 percent leased properties for top dollar, reducing their ability to generate larger returns. We look for properties that are 50 percent to70 percent leased, enabling us to negotiate a more favorable acquisition price,” Officials said.



Hartman Properties is excited about the new BOMA 360 certifications they have received and they are also looking forward to receiving new certifications in the future for their other real estate ventures.



The BOMA 360 Performance Program is sponsored by BOMA International. The primary source of information on building management and operations, development, leasing, building operating costs, energy consumption patterns, local and national building codes, legislation, occupancy statistics, technological developments and other industry trends.



BOMA has conferred the BOMA 360 designation on over 420 buildings since the program launched in 2009. BOMA 360 buildings are in 55 U.S. markets, and the program has been embraced by over 80 real estate companies, including CBRE, Brookfield Properties, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Parmenter Realty Partners, Hines, Cushman & Wakefield, LBA Realty, Transwestern, Granite Properties, Crescent Real Estate, Cousins Properties, USAA Real Estate Co., and more.



About Hartman Income REIT

Hartman Income REIT is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Hartman Income REIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust that’s worth $330,000,000. They own and manage 30 properties totaling 4,770,000 square feet of office, industrial and retail space. All properties are located in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, Texas.



For more information on Hartman Income REIT or Hartman Properties please visit the website at www.hi-reit.com, or call 713-467-2222, 800-880-2212.