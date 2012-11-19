"Incontinence in Chile" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Incontinence in Chile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- According to Euromonitor International data, the Chilean population is gradually ageing. This change favours the behaviour of incontinence as the category is currently driven by the number of consumers willing to acquire these products. 'This shift is having a positive impact on the incontinence category, with the number of people aged over 65, for example, contributing to rising sales. In conjunction with the favourable economic situation in Chile, senior citizens are generally more affluent...
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Incontinence in Taiwan
- Incontinence in Guatemala
- Incontinence in China
- Incontinence in Austria
- Incontinence in Japan
- Incontinence in Israel
- Incontinence in Thailand
- Incontinence in France
- Incontinence in Indonesia
- Incontinence in Georgia