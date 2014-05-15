New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Incontinence in Greece"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Greece's population is ageing and this translates into strong growth potential for incontinence products. Although the ongoing economic recession is hindering the performance of the category to a certain extent given that massive cuts in pensions has meant that the primary consumer base for incontinence products is now unable to engage in as much discretionary spending as before, incontinence products has not suffered as much as some other tissue and hygiene categories.
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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