New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Urinary incontinence is commonly associated with ageing, and as the average age of the Canadian population continues to rise, so does demand for incontinence protection. However, lifestyle for mid-life and older Canadians was just as important as age-related factors in driving retail sales over the review period. Older Canadians are more active than ever; they are living longer and doing more than the previous generation. In this sense, lifestyle trends amongst older consumers are seeing seniors use available solutions to manage physical issues, such as incontinence, as a means of maintaining a youthful lifestyle without impediment. Incontinence products not only resolve a health concern, but also enhance lifestyle.
Competitive Landscape
Kimberly-Clark Corp led the market with a 65% volume and 59% value share in 2013, underpinned by the strength of its Depend and Poise brands. Depend is the most widely recognised brand in the category and has a strong presence in protective underwear, further differentiated by the growing line-up of products for men. The Depend brand has wide retail distribution across all main channels, with increasing product development and marketing support for its underwear products. Whilst Depend focuses on underwear, the Poise brand focuses on pads and liners, primarily targeting women. This strategy thereby helps the company to maintain a strong footing across various customer groups, product formats and customer needs.
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Industry Prospects
With 65 being the new 40, age has become just a number. As the number of Canadians aged 65 and over increases, the group is increasingly characterised by active lifestyles and a more youthful mind-set. With the development of products that are suited for different uses and occasions, supported by wider marketing and awareness-raising campaigns, stigmas associated with incontinence are softening and adoption continues to rise. Value sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 8% (at constant 2013 prices) over the forecast period as perception shifts and the number of users grows; volume sales are expected to increase at a 7% CAGR over the same period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Incontinence industry in Canada with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Incontinence industry in Canada, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Incontinence in Canada market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
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