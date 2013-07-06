Incontinence in Mexico - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Incontinence in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Incontinence products increased in value by 10% in 2012, rising to Mx$1,163 million. This positive performance can be explained by reference to the significant increases recorded in the size of Mexico's population of people aged over 45 years old. After this age, the incidence of incontinence increases, with women more prone than men to suffer from incontinence problems. During 2012, the number of Mexican people aged over 45 years old reached 11.5 million, an increase of 4% from 2011.
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
