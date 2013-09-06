Incontinence in Portugal - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Incontinence in Portugal"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Following the general tendency of tissue and hygiene, incontinence witnessed its sales decline over 2012 as a result of the downturn in consumer purchasing power. Light incontinence was more affected than moderate/heavy. According to market specialists, many consumers suffering from light incontinence opted to buy less expensive towels from sanitary protection instead of specific incontinence products causing sales to fall.
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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