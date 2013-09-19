Incontinence in South Africa - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Incontinence in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Sales of incontinence remained low at the end of the review period, at just 1.7 million units in 2012, with this linked to a number of factors. Incontinence remains a taboo subject for many consumers. Many consumers thus suffer in silence or opting to buy less embarrassing towels or pantyliners.
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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