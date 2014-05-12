New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- In 2013 and throughout the review period, sales for retail incontinence remained insignificant in the United Arab Emirates. These products are mainly supplied to hospitals, pharmacies and clinics, made readily available for consumers who have a doctor's prescription and are covered and paid for by medical insurance companies. Incontinence products are also mainly popular amongst the United Arab Emirates population only as they are citizens of the country and covered by their insurance.
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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