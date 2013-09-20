Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC)



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) opened at the price of $69.79, its highest price of the day at $70.00 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $69.99by scoring +0.30% at 2:02PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 3.37%. In the previous 3 months it scored +5.98%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 331,220.00 shares up-till now, which is higher/lower than its average volume of 851,169.00 shares.



What was the Moving Force behind NSRGY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on NSRGY



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) stock recently hit highest its price at $1.07, starting its day trade with a price of $1.07 and reported a decrease of -2.83%. Its most recent trading price was $1.03 at 2:01 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.25 - $1.09, while today, up until 2:01PM, its minimum price was $1.03. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response.



Has GSAT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -1.25% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 6.12 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 9.72%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +31.45%. Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions.



Why Should Investors Buy SGLB After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC) is trading with a fall of -1.43% along with the exchange price of $0.380 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.39.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook/diminishing overview as it lost -21.34% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 6.86%. Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties, which consists of approximately 1,100 unpatented mining claims, 120 millsite claims, and leased and subleased private lands covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The company is based in Lakewood, Colorado.



Will PGLC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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