Increase in Burglaries as Dark Nights Draw in Underscores Need for Security Lighting

According to members of law enforcement, the number of burglaries traditionally begins to rise as dark nights roll in. Thieves tend to target homes that are unlit and appear to be unoccupied. Being the victim of a burglary can be emotionally devastating to homeowners and their families; in particular, children can be especially frightened.



As many home security experts have noted, one of the best ways to deter burglars from striking during the night is by using security lights. Bright, high-quality outdoor lighting may prevent a burglary from happening in the first place, thus keeping both the homeowner’s property and his or her loved ones safe.



A UK lighting store has been getting a lot of attention lately for its wide selection of outdoor lighting that offers both security and safety. Tablelamps2go features lighting for every part of the home, both inside and out. Its outdoor lighting can help keep the fronts of homes, garden areas, alleyways and outdoor stairwells well-lit.



“Lighting is essential in any outdoor space that is in regular use,” an article on Tablelamps2go’s website noted, adding that it is important to choose lighting that has been designed for use outside.



“Indoor lighting, whether standard, table lamps or wall-mounted, for example, do not feature protection from the elements that you will find as a key aspect of any amenity light. Casings are well sealed to prevent dirt, dust or water getting inside.”



Customers who would like to keep their homes safe and well-lit this winter and all year long are welcome to visit the Tablelamps2go website at any time. There, they can browse through the company’s vast selection of lighting. Clicking on the “Outdoor Lights” tab and then “Amenity Lights” will bring shoppers to a page devoted to a wide selection of floodlights.



Many of these lights include PIR technology, or passive infrared sensors. By detecting body heat, the PIR sensor will trigger the light to go on. These types of amenity lights also include a sensor that helps make sure the lights will stay off during the day. Not only will these lights help deter burglars, they can also help save on energy costs.



