Increase Indoor Air Quality Through Improved Air Cleaners Now Available from Weidner Energy Savers

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Customers of Weidner Energy Savers can help improve their indoor air quality with the company’s new and improved air cleaners available this spring. The professionals at Weidner Energy Savers know that during the spring season, flowers are in bloom, the grass is getting greener, and trees are beginning to bud. However, for those who have allergies this time of year, this season may also be a nightmare. Between the stuffy noses, sinus infection symptoms, and watery eyes, it’s hard to catch a break. Those who suffer from allergies or asthma rely on going indoors to relieve them of their symptoms; however the indoor air quality may also be affecting one’s health as well. So, no time is better than now to contact Weidner Energy Savers to learn how to improve the air inside a home.



After a cold dry winter, and a lack of moisture in the air, a person should be maintaining their heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit. By improving the air that is inhaled, it will be able to alleviate any outdoor allergies and asthma symptoms from being stirred up. This professional heating contractor of King of Prussia, PA, will be able to discover what will resolve any air quality that is poor with air cleaners. Air cleaners are meant to reduce the amount of harmful toxins in the air and are known to be one of the most effective ways to provide a cleaner home. Their HVAC technicians will install air cleaners in the ductwork so that the entire home is ridden of any harmful pollutants.



There are many ways to improve the indoor air quality through various installations. Whether the air is too dry or damp, or causing allergies to flare up, contact Weidner Energy Savers for a healthy in home environment today. This is especially necessary for those who look to their home as an escape from the pollen in the air during the spring season.



About Weidner Energy Savers

Weidner Energy Savers have been providing the area with quality heating, air conditioning, emergency repair and replacement services since 1932. They provide exceptional full-service heating and cooling repair installation to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They proudly serve Reading, Allentown, King of Prussia, Bethlehem, Downingtown, Collegeville, Willow Grove and Phoenixville.



To learn more visit http://www.weidnerheatingandair.com