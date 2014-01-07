Increase the Functionality of Computer with Guides Yoo Security and Stay Safe from Viruses

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- A computer virus is a computer program designed to disrupt and clash the operating system of a computer. It's called a virus since it corrupt the functioning of the computer like the regular virus disease simply because it spreads very quickly. While using the internet for the purpose of communication or browsing, one’s PC can be affected by virus or malware. Downloading a file or while opening some link then PC gets contaminated with harmful viruses and malware. Some popular virus that poses a great threat to internet users of all over the world are white screen virus and ICSPA virus.



International Cyber Security Protection Alliance virus is a spyware attack that attempts to fraud online users that they're in serious legal trouble for breaking the online regulation of the state or country, and should instantly pay a penalty to avoid any possible legal actions and even more fines. They accuse the user of getting involved in sending SPAM emails online, breaking copyright rules, and sending Adult contents online.



White Screen Virus is still another risk that locks the access of the PC, shows a white screen while register to Windows OS PCs. After installation, it blocks the PC access and displays a screen that's obtain changes and focused concerning the user’s location. That forces the customer to instantly pay the penalty or else PC remains locked.



About guides.yoosecurity.com

Guides Yoo Security is a Web site that delivers assistance regarding PC problems towards the individuals any time and any place coupled with the latest details about the latest risks, spyware and virus assaults and attacks. It's possible to accomplish live-chat utilizing their expertise to solve the issues of one’s PC.



Contact Information

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

City: Colorado Springs

State: CO

Country: US

Contact Email: support@yoosecurity.com

Complete Address: 102 S. Tejon St. Suite 1100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Contact Phone: 719 578 3344

Web site: http://guides.yoosecurity.com/