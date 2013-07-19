Increase the Workout Calorie Burn

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Everyone wants to burn more calories. Just a few simple changes each day to increase movement can increase calorie burn. Even people who run a few miles every morning, but don’t move much the rest of the day, are more likely to notice slow weight gain.



1. Walk around the house four times before going in after work

2. Need to go upstairs? Ditch the elevator or escalator.

3. Take a couple of walking breaks throughout the workout, around the parking lot or the office.

4. Park further away from the door at the mall or the office

5. Add in planks, sit-ups or some other exercise while watching TV

6. Replace one evening TV show with a 15 minute workout show

7. Instead of meeting a friend for dinner, meet for a walk

8. Buy or borrow a pedometer and keep track of how much you are or aren’t moving.



