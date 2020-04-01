Increase Transparency and Business Value with Financial Consolidation Solutions from Corporate Financial Management Systems

Watford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- A leading financial performance solutions provider, Corporate Financial Management Systems provides financial consolidation solution that allows organisations to streamline their consolidation process effectively. These further benefits organisations improve their auditability, transparency and business value. With their proven solutions, multi-entity and multi-currency organisations can address the business challenges with intercompany reconciliations and consolidation adjustments, while keeping up with the latest group reporting standards, both UK GAAP and iGAAP.
From quickly and accurately collecting and consolidating data from operating units around the globe to reporting it, their financial consolidation software solution allows businesses to manage the ownership and control percentages of subsidiaries and associate enterprises. Moreover, it also allows businesses to decrease cycle time and improve accuracy by automating the loading, consolidation and validation of data from multiple organisational units. Listed below are some of the key features of their software solution-
- Write off / revaluation of investments
- Automatic calculation of depreciation and amortisation
- Creation and comparison of unlimited scenarios (Actual, Budget, Forecast, etc.)
- Multiple and customisable closing periods (Year, Quarter, Month, etc.)
- Currency conversion with exchange rate difference calculation; and many others
Speaking about their financial consolidation solution
, a representative of the company stated, "Our solution provides your organisation with a complete audit trail on all consolidation steps, allowing you to review changes and providing the transparency needed to satisfy internal and external auditors and create standard financial reports based on your current data. It also generates exception reports and colour-coded, interactive analytics to help you analyse your business."
Corporate Financial Management Systems is a specialist provider of sophisticated applications for business intelligence, corporate performance management, financial consolidation and data management. They have been in the industry for years and over time has served multiple brands such as Vospers Motor House, Apex Hotels, Bourne Leisure, Alliance Trust, Ford & Slater, etc. with their result-oriented and cost-effective solutions. Interested individuals can reach out to their data management experts by calling them on 0208 959 0041 or sending an email to info@cfmsystems.com or submitting an easy-to-fill contact form present on CFMSystems.com.
About Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS)
Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS) empowers organisations with sophisticated applications for Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management, Financial Consolidation and Data Management. They are experts in helping organisations improve performance by getting more out of their data. Their team of technology professionals and business consultants specialise in delivering software that accelerates and improves decision making with extended reporting capability, optimises internal business processes, increases operational efficiency, and much more.
For more information, please visit: https://cfmsystems.com/axians/
Social Profiles
Twitter – https://twitter.com/CFMSystems
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/cfms-ltd
Contact Details
Cranborne House, 10A Earl Street, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD17 2PD
Phone: 0208 959 0041
Email: info@cfmsystems.com