Increase Transparency and Business Value with Financial Consolidation Solutions from Corporate Financial Management Systems

Watford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- A leading financial performance solutions provider, Corporate Financial Management Systems provides financial consolidation solution that allows organisations to streamline their consolidation process effectively. These further benefits organisations improve their auditability, transparency and business value. With their proven solutions, multi-entity and multi-currency organisations can address the business challenges with intercompany reconciliations and consolidation adjustments, while keeping up with the latest group reporting standards, both UK GAAP and iGAAP.



From quickly and accurately collecting and consolidating data from operating units around the globe to reporting it, their financial consolidation software solution allows businesses to manage the ownership and control percentages of subsidiaries and associate enterprises. Moreover, it also allows businesses to decrease cycle time and improve accuracy by automating the loading, consolidation and validation of data from multiple organisational units. Listed below are some of the key features of their software solution-





- Write off / revaluation of investments

- Automatic calculation of depreciation and amortisation

- Creation and comparison of unlimited scenarios (Actual, Budget, Forecast, etc.)

- Multiple and customisable closing periods (Year, Quarter, Month, etc.)

- Currency conversion with exchange rate difference calculation; and many others

