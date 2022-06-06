Increased Demand for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2022 -- On a global level, the augmented reality and virtual reality market will have a market share of 37.0 USD billion and this market size will increase upto 114.5 USD billion by the end of the forecast period i.e., by 2027 with a growth rate of 25.3%.



The key aspects to the growth of this market are driven by a few factors including the boom of augmented reality in health and medicinal sector, demands for remote shopping culture with increased convenience, leading to growth of usage of these technologies in retail sector, supervision of workers and virtual training to workers in factories and industriesgovernment backing and support in the form of fundings to promote these technologies, increased demand and usage of virtual reality technologies in order to facilitate medical training through immersive learning experience and e-learning as well.



The AR and VR market has promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increase in demand for AR devices in retail and e-commerce post Covid-19 due to online or virtual shopping, increasing adoption of AR devices in education due to technological advancements, leading to better user experiences and precision.



For the application segment of AR and VR market, consumer applications hold the largest market share for AR and VR market in 2021. Consumer applications for AR market include gaming, sports, entertainment, hotels, art galleries, museums, theme parks and exhibitions. For VR market, the consumer applications include gaming, sports and entertainment. The high growth of the gaming and entertainment sector boosts the growth of the consumer application in the AR and VR market. The consumer application is expected to account for the largest share in the overall VR market in 2021 as the use of gaming, sports and entertainment is at the boom along with the boom in the usage of VR in e-learning and training for more immersive experience. The demand for the development of AR apps is high in the enterprise and retail sectors to enhance the user experience, especially post Covid-19.



under the segmentation of device type for augmented reality and virtual reality market, the head-mounted displays are expected to contribute maximum towards the market share during 2022 to 2027, i.e., the forecast period. The reason being that the head-mounted displays such as AR smart glasses and VR headsets are being used for various purposes in all the fields covering consumer, commercial, enterprise, healthcare, aeriospace, construction applications for increased convenience and immersive customer experience.AR smart glasses are increasing demad wise as they can facilitate industrial applications such as supervision of workers and their safety, which paves a way towards growth of market share for head-mounted displays in the forecast period for augmented reality market. The use of virtual reality headsets in gaming and sports will lead to the growth of of head-mounted displays for virtual reality as well between 2022 and 2027, as e-sports and gaming has reached a new competitive level across the world.



Under the market segmentation of offering for augmented reality and virtual reality market comes hardware and software products. With the growth of demand of AR and VR technologies in various sectors, the need for development of more hardware devices is increased. So the hardware device market for both AR and VR is set to increase in the forecast period, which was earlier limited because of limited use of the hardware devices in different fields or applications. The smooth and efficient integration of AR and VR software with the existing and newer devices can fuel the efficiency, due to compatibility, can lead to a significant growth rate of software between 2022 and 2027 i.e., the forecast period. Due to increased competitive global level e-gaming, the demand for virtual reality headsets will also increase in the coming years, during the forecast period. Another reason for the boom in VR hardware during the forecast period is that the education field is likely to take up virtual reality technologies for immersive, better and more learning experience in training and education.



For AR and VR market by technology type, Markerless AR has more capabilities for application development, gives a stable user experience, is a more advanced technology, and provides more ability to interact. The overall market for non-immersive technology, based on offering, would not witness high growth compared with semi- and fully immersive technologies, as users would prefer fully immersive and semi-immersive devices for gaming in the near future. The market for semi- and fully immersive technology is expected to be having a maximum market share during the forecast period with the increasing demand for immersive technology experience in gaming, entertainment as well as training and supervision.



The region wise segmentation of augmented reality and virtual reality market depicts the maimum share of the augmented reality market in the North American region in the base year i.e., 2021. The reason for this large market share is because of the existence of large AR and VR companies in US. The market in this region is already well established, much enough to contribute to greatest market share in 2021. The top leading comoanies in augmented reality and virtual reality such as Google, Microsoft, Oculus (VR) etc. are present in this region which have well developed software as well as hardware products in this market. So, the fastest growth in the market in not for North America for augmented reality and virtual reality market as the growth will be stagnant in even though the continuous developments made by these companies in the market due to proper reliable establishments.