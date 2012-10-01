Increased Demand for Certified Nursing Assistants Leads More People to Enroll in CNA Classes

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- As people throughout the United States continue to require more and more medical attention, the demand for professionals in the healthcare industry is increasing at an alarming rate.



Due to its relatively quick certification process and wide range of career possibilities, the position of certified nursing assistant is one of the fastest-growing jobs in the field. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statics estimates the employment rate for CNAs is expected to grow by 20 percent by 2020.



Before a person can become a certified nursing assistant, they must enroll in a nurse assistant training program, complete at least 75 hours of training and pass a state-sanctioned competency test.



For help learning how to become a CNA, people can turn to the site CNAPracticeTestInfo.com, which features a step-by-step guide on the requirements and standards for certified nursing assistants. The website was specifically created to provided well-researched information about CNA programs and CNA classes available around the world. The site also features in-depth information about the CNA competency exam and offers tips on how to pass the CNA practice test.



Also known as nursing aids, nurse’s aides and orderlies, certified nursing assistants work in a range of settings, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospitals, adult daycare centers and more. They typically serve as liaisons between patients and registered nurses and other medical professionals, requiring them to have good people skills and be very attentive.



While a certification is not required to become a nursing assistant, CNAPracticeTestInfo.com says obtaining the designation can put a person on the fast-track to landing a job and potentially making more money.



According to the site, “A certification makes any employee more educated and important to desired employers. Also, nursing assistants who have earned their certification earn higher salaries than those who have not been certified.”



Preparing for the CNA exam can be a nerve-wrecking process. Therefore, the site recommends people should take a CNA practice test prior sitting for the final exam.



To assist people with taking their CNA practice test, CNAPracticeTestInfo.com provides students with a wide range of insightful tips and articles. The site discusses challenges each student must overcome, requirements and skills involved in the CNA practice test, easy ways to pass, how to pass the CNA practice test without stressing, six reasons why it is necessary and more.



For more information about how to become a certified nursing assistant, visit http://www.cnapracticetestinfo.com



About CNAPracticeTestInfo.com

CNAPracticeTestInfo.com provides people throughout the world with essential information about becoming a certified nursing assistant. The site features a step-by-step guide and detailed data on CNA programs, CNA classes and CNA practice exams. Site visitors can also learn the career opportunities available for certified nursing assistants and their typical responsibilities.