Increased Health Consciousness to Drive Fortified Dairy Products Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- In the fields of food microbiology, addition of cultures to meals is considered an innovative multi disciplinary method. Protective culture is regarded as a factor of food safety with an improvement in the microbiological aspect of food safety. Protective cultures comprise of bacteria that have been selected for their capability to resist the development of pathogenic organisms and agents of microbiological spoilage. This product comes with the status of 'generally regarded as safe' or GRAS status. As such, the bacterial species are entirely natural and hence the 'green' factor is added to its product labelling and the demand for such products is on the rise. This factor is estimated to bolster the growth of the global protective cultures market.



Protective cultures come with antimicrobial effects within themselves, thanks to the production of certain metabolites, for instance, organic acids and. These products are involved with competitive exclusion and they defeat the spoilage agent for oxygen and nutrients.



Protective cultures come with bacteria that are selected based on their ability to check the development and spread of the pathogenic organism or microbiological agents in various types of food products, especially in processed meat and dairy products. In addition, protective cultures are also capable of restricting the growth of the E. Coli and listeria monocytogenes in gas-packed, vacuum, cooked, and sliced meat products. It also assists in checking the spread of campylobacter jejuni in chicken products that are packed in modified environment. Such multiple benefits are estimated to propel growth of the global protective cultures market in the years to come.



Protective cultures are regarded as an extremely promising and viable solution for preservation of food. They come with the promise of ensuring the safety and quality of fresh tasting, extended shelf life, and ready to eat minimally processed food items. These food items do not contain any kind of chemical preservatives.



Increased Demand for Healthy and Fit Life to Bolster Demand



A considerable rise in the awareness about healthy and fit life together with the consumption of dairy products has given the demand for clean label products a thrust. Growing knowledge about the advantages of clean label products are likely to encourage growth of the global protective cultures market in the years to come. A case in point is Chr Hansen's launch of products in the protective cultures market in 2017. The company mostly introduced cheese and yoghurt products.. The products thus launched by the company were aimed at replacing the artificial preservatives in a bid to prolong the shelf life of various cheese and yoghurt products.



In addition, augmented demand for preservative-free, natural products all over the globe is likely to drive the demand for protective cultures. Besides, the market is expected to be influenced by the rising demand for extremely transparent products and long-term preservatives.



Driven by Augmented Demands, Europe to Lead the Market



Europe is estimated to be one of the leading regions in the global protective cultures market. The regional dominance of Europe is estimated to be driven by the presence of strong dairy industry in the region. The demand for milk and milk-based products is extremely strong in Europe, which has increased the output in the region as well. This has left a positive impact in the regional protective cultures market.



Asia Pacific is likely to witness rapid growth in the years to come due to rising demand for milk and milk-based products. In addition, increased awareness about the benefits of such products together with inclination toward living a healthy and fit lifestyle is estimated to propel growth of the market in the region.



Presence of Several Players Keep the Market Fragmented



The global protective cultures market is moderately fragmented with the presence of several domestic and international players in the market. Royal DSM N.V, CSK Food Enrichment B.V, Dalton Biotechnologies, Meat Cracks Technology GmbH, Chr Hansen, Biochem S.R.L, and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. are some of the prominent key players in the market.



