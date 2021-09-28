Increased Laboratory Demand to Boost Microporous and Mesoporous Materials in Global Market at CAGR of 7.9% by 2027

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2021 -- Microporous materials are extensively used in laboratories so that contamination free exchange of gases can be facilitated. Mesoporous materials find application in molecular separation, chemical sensors, and catalysis due to its ability to provide large surface area within small volume material. QY Research has recently published a report titled "Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application". According to the report, the global microporous and mesoporous materials market was worth US$7609.0 mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$12859.3 mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026.



Widening Scope of Applications to Boost Demand across Industries



Microporous materials are majorly used in medical and pharmaceutical industries, specifically in laboratories as it allows contamination-free travel of gases. Since it helps in blocking airborne contaminants such as bacteria, mold spores, and others by trapping them while allowing the desired gases to pass through the material, they are preferred for numerous laboratory activities. They help in providing the desired sterile environment for executing activities. They also find application in adhesive surgical tapes, tape gloves, printing applications, radio microphones, and home appliances.



Mesoporous materials find substantial application as catalysts owing to their ability to alter its properties. As they can host bulky molecules such as enzymes or drugs, they are demanded for immobilizing bioactive dyes and molecules. Their potential to improve thermomechanical, chemical, and tribological properties of polymer-based materials makes it a great choice of additive for polymer reinforcement.



Progressive Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry to Substantially Demand Microporous and Mesoporous Materials



Medical and pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness rise in demand for microporous and mesoporous materials due to their ability to perform various duties in the field. Medical and pharmaceutical industry is one of the flourishing industry, thereby generating demand for the market.



North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period as this region has the largest accumulation of parent companies and key players of the global market. This region has the largest food and beverages and medical and pharmaceutical industries, which will trigger a sizeable demand.



Key players in the market are engaging in mergers and acquisition to expand their consumer base. They are also engaging in development and customization of products to increase their product portfolio.



The key players operating in the global microporous and mesoporous materials are Kuraray, BASF, Cabot Norit, Jacobi Carbons, Ingevity Corporation, Dow Corning, Wacker Chemicals, Shin-Etsu, Momentive Performance Materials, and Axens.



