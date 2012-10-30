Increased Prospects with Mobile Ready Websites

Lahaina, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Websites are created by businesses to ensure that they reach out prospective customers. However creating a website wouldn’t suffice to meet the purpose. Businesses should tap into resources that would quicken the marketing in order to reach out to the prospective customers and also stay ahead in competition. Most customers think that opting for a search engine optimization service would just do. SEO services definitely have a value add than registering for yellow pages however there are various other resources that are extended by some of the SEO service providers that are creating a new platform for marketing a business or a product.



Searchmarketinglocal.net is one such service which not only aims to create that visibility but provide consistent service to their customers in order to help them stay ahead in competition. They ensure that when a related product is searched, the website gets picked by the best search engines and reflect it on the first page of the search engine. Most customers rely on what they find first and searchmarketinglocal.net ensures to provide that service. Now they have taken their services to a new stride in order to ensure they create a wow effect for their customers. They are focusing on mobile ready websites where they aim to reach out to a wider range of audiences through the advanced mobile applications.



Users of iPad, iPad Touch, and iPhones can access the website through their phone while on the move. The website is mapped to the mobile application so that it is compatible for access on any application. The quality of information or the website wouldn’t alter however customers would be able to access it within their mobile panel. This extended version of services is provided exclusively by searchmarketinglocal.net at an affordable price. The packages that can be chosen by users makes this service a value add and the marketing that can be done by being mobile ready is immense. Businesses wouldn’t even need an official website in order to make it a mobile ready website. This service is the new face of mobile marketing and the results that can noted through this channel and intense and less time consuming. For more information contact Donald D. Dolenec at 1-877-618-6284 or send in the queries to Contact@SearchMarketingLocal.net. For other services visit http://SearchMarketingLocal.net



