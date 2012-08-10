New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Increased Shale Gas Production and Natural Gas Trading is Driving the Growth of Salt Cavern Type Underground Gas Storage Sites in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- The scope of the underground gas storage industry in the US has increased due to the increased trading of natural gas and the commercial production of natural gas from shale plays. The increased trading of natural gas has given impetus to the development of salt cavern type storage sites, as these sites allow faster injections and withdrawals of natural gas than other types of storage facilities. Increased shale gas production in the country has resulted in massive pipeline capacity expansion plans, which will spur the development of the underground gas storage industry. The increased trading of natural gas is also expected to decrease the relevance of the depleted oil and gas field type sites, which accounted for approximately 82.6% of the total working gas capacity in 2011.
Scope
- The report highlights impact of natural gas trading on the growth of salt cavern type underground storage sites in the US.
- The report discusses the relevance of depleted type storage sites in the US due to increased natural gas trading.
- The report highlights benefits of salt cavern type storage sites.
- To understand the drivers behind the growth of salt cavern type underground gas storage sites in the US.
- To know the impact of shale gas production on the US midstream infrastructure.
- To know about major midstream service contracts awarded in the US during 2011 and 2012.
