Increasing Adoption of FTTH Broadband in Italy to Provide Opportunities for Fiber Optics Providers

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2023 -- The fiber optics market growth in the Italy is majorly driven by increasing penetration of internet users. According to Internet World Stats, the total number of internet users in Italy was 54.7 million individuals, i.e., 90.8% of the total population of the country as of January 2022.



Also, increasing adoption of FTTH broadband in the country will provide new growth opportunities for the fiber optics manufacturers in the region. In September 2020, Nokia (Finland) awarded a contract to Open Fiber (Italy), which is Italy's wholesale infrastructure operator, to supply cutting-edge optical transport technology for the expansion of the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) Ultra-BroadBand (UBB) network nationwide.



Nokia is supporting Open Fiber's commitment to build a fully fiber optical UBB network to connect more than 6,000 municipalities in all the Italian regions. With the network enabling client speeds of up to 1Gb/s, the mission supports the objectives set by the Italian Gigabit Society 2025 strategy. Such active partnerships and investments to accelerate FTTH adoption will increase the demand for fiber optics over the forecast period.



The country has been witnessing an increase in the number of CATV connection over the years. This is majorly due to increasing TV viewerships across the region. Several foreign broadcasting conglomerates have entered into the Italian market to increase their global presence.



According to the April 2022 statistics by Confindustria Radio TV, a regional broadcasting association, the number of TV channels in Italy increased in 2021 compared to 2020. In 2021, the country had 421 TV channels with major broadcaster Sky Italia that owns 94 channels. The growing TV viewership and the number of TV operators in the country is expected to increase the penetration of CATV networks in the coming years. To expedite CATV connections, the demand for fiber optics is expected to increase rapidly across Italy over the forecast timeline.