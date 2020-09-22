Increasing Cases of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Is Bolstering the Growth of Saudi Arabia Surface Disinfectant Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- The demand for surface disinfectant is surging in the Saudi Arabia at an astronomical rate owing to the factors such as increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), outbreak of COVID-19 and imposition of stringent regulations towards routinely clean and disinfect patient-contact surfaces with MOH (Ministry of Health) approved disinfectant in medical and healthcare industry in order to prevent further spread of deadly virus. Moreover, the rising concern of public towards hygiene and safety, increasing burden of chronic diseases and various initiative taken by the government in order to tackle crucial issues like HAIs, and prevent antibiotic resistance are few of the factors driving the growth of the market through 2025.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Saudi Arabia Surface Disinfectant Market Analysis, 2020", the Saudi Arabia Surface Disinfectant market is anticipated to grow at a subsequent CAGR during 2020-25. Based on Composition, Alcohol and Hypochlorite is projected to grow at a robust rate during forecasted period. This is due to significant rise in the demand for sodium hypochlorite-based disinfectants as it is under Ministry of Health approved disinfectant to be used in hospital and used vehicle as it is effective in killing bacteria, fungi and viruses, including influenza virus. The need for alcohol-based disinfectant is also growing as these are being used clean equipment such stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs and thermometers as to stop the spreading to influenza virus.



"Saudi Arabia Surface Disinfectant Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for Surface Disinfectant providers across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Hospital Setting dominated the Market

Based End-User, Hospital Setting dominated the Saudi Arabia Surface Disinfectant market in 2019. The strict rules laid by the government towards the disinfectant in hospitals and on medical equipment such as stethoscopes and thermometers, increasing hospital-acquired infections and spike in the number of COVID-19 patient. Moreover, rising measures regarding sterilization and disinfection in research laboratories and surging healthcare expenditure towards healthcare facility are proliferating the growth of Surface Disinfectant market in the forthcoming time line. as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Saudi Arabia Surface Disinfectant Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the Saudi Arabia Surface Disinfectant market are Colorox Company, 3M, Cantel Medical, Johnson and Johnson, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benkinser, Kimberly-Clark, Steris Corporation etc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Composition (Hypochlorite, Alcohol, Chlorine Compound, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid)

2. By Type (Liquids, Wipes, Sprays)

3. By Application (In-house surfaces, Instrument Disinfection)

4. By End-User (Hospital Settings, Diagnostic Settings, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories)

5. By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Retailing, Convenience Stores)

6. By Geographic Region (North, West, South, East, Central)

7. By Competitors (Colorox Company, 3M, Cantel Medical, Johnson and Johnson, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benkinser,Kimberly-Clark, Steris Corporation etc.)



Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the Saudi Arabia Surface Disinfectant?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. What are the future plans and customer expectations of end-users across the country?

4. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

5. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabia Surface Disinfectant?



