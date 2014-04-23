Increasing Clinical Approvals Showing Promising Future

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Rising cancer incidence has been driving the monoclonal antibody approvals at a high pace. Moreover, the potential of oncology market has prompted market players to concentrate more on R & D of cancer mAbs. Approximately 50% of the monoclonal antibodies are relevant to cancer therapies of total monoclonal pipeline. The market has vast array of clinical approvals which led to significant entry of pharmaceutical giants. A lot of FDA approvals are in market and a lot more are in phase of development. Meanwhile, players have been making huge profits not only through FDA approvals but also by providing personalized treatment.



According to our report, “Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Forecast to 2017”, the market for cancer mAbs would be influenced by several clinical approvals for greater therapeutic usage for cancer patients. It also highlights other such trends which would be instrumental in shaping the market.



The report provides a detailed study of the global burden of cancer, with current and future predictions and region wise analysis. It introduces the client to the monoclonal antibody technology, with profiles of each cancer mAb including their mechanism of action.



After an absolute study, we divulge that that majority of the mAbs in the pipeline are in phase III trials with most of them devoted to breast cancer, solid tumors and NHL. The approval of these drugs will drive a major change in the market in terms of market share of current mAbs. As evident from our pipeline analysis, Roche seems to be devoting major chunk of its R&D on oncology with drugs in pipeline focusing on 35 varied indications.



We have also provided a country level analysis with focus on Europe, Japan and US. The segment contains current and future market predictions and latest regulatory approvals in each area. The report also contains a segment on global anti neoplastic market consisting of current and future market share of cancer mAbs.



In the end, we have concluded with a competitive analysis of the major mAb players, providing brief description of every player, market share, alongwith a list of current and pipeline mAbs.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM620.htm



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