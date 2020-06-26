Increasing Demand for Clear and Extra Thin Shrink Films Boosting Sales of Collation Shrink Films Market

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Collation shrink films are very thin shrink films, manufactured from plastic films stretched out using machines. It is primarily used for shrink wrapping of the products and bundles. In food and beverage industries the demand for collation shrink films is increasing exponentially for multipacks packaging of beverage cans or food containers. As the collation shrink films are stiff and durable after shrinkage or thermal application, it is best suitable packaging solution for heavy items which requires a firm grip. These films ensure damage-free goods transportation and storage.



Key Takeaways of Collation Shrink Films Market Study



- As per thickness, 25 - 50 micron collation shrink films are expected to holds 1/3rd of the market share during the forecast period. However, the demand for thin collation shrink films is expected to increase rapidly in near future.

- Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) material segment is expected to gain by 50 bps of current market share, by the end of 2030.

- Collation shrink films are mostly preferred for Bottles and cans packaging applications. Therefore these segments are expected to create cumulative market share of US$ 774 Mn, till 2025.

- Food and beverage manufacturers are the key end-users of collation shrink films and estimated to expand 1.8x of current market value during 2020 – 2030.

- North America is estimated to remain at leading position with more than 25% market share in 2020. However, East Asia is expected to outbid other regions during the forecast period.

- Following to this, South Asia market is anticipated to expand by 2.1x of current market share, till 2030 attributing to double digit investment by the key players for manufacturing collation shrink films.

- Germany market is anticipated to be highly lucrative and represent an incremental opportunity of US$ 24 Mn by the end of 2025 in the Europe region. This can be attributed to the presence of several food and beverage industries in the region.

- Mexico collation shrink films market is anticipated to expand at a potential CAGR of 7.1% during 2020 – 2030, owing to increasing number of key players.



"Most of the key players are continuously focusing on the development of extra thin collation shrink films which will offer maximum impact protection to the stored products during transportation. Companies are coming up with the new technology that will manufacture nearly 10 micron thin collation shrink films which are stiff and provide a firm grip to the package.," says an FMI analyst.

Collation Shrink Films Market Landscape



Collation shrink films market research is also based on supply-side analysis.



FMI team analyzed that Scientex, Napco National, MURAPLAST d.o.o., Polystar Plastics Ltd, Polipaks Ltd., Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., Plastotecnica SpA, Eurofilms Extrusion Limited, Advanced Flexible Packaging Co., Coveries Holdings SA, Silvalac SA, Folplast, Bolloré Group, ITP - Industria Termoplastica Pavese, SABIC and many others are the key players for manufacturing collation shrink films. Based on segmental revenue, these players are categorized as Tier I, Tier II and Tier III players. Scientex Bhd, and SABIC are the Tier I players who account for 10% - 15% market share in the global collation shrink films market. Tier II players include Napco National and Coveries Holdings SA whereas Tier III players include MURAPLAST d.o.o., Polystar Plastics Ltd, Polipaks Ltd. , Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd, and other players. These players hold nearly 1/4th of the global market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Collation Shrink Films market



COVID 2019 pandemic is relied upon to include difficulties for the producers and shoppers across different regions. Regardless of increasing demand for collation shrink films, manufacturers are confronting various difficulties including constrained work assets, fluctuating financial conditions and frequent lockdowns in mid-2020.



However, in the fourth quarter of 2020, collation shrink market in south and East Asia is expected to grow with fastest pace compared to other regions. Recently China and India has started production of collation shrink films with limited resources. Also various key players are planning to invest in developing manufacturing units in these regions, therefore it is expected that by the end of 2021, the demand and supply equilibrium of collation shrink films will be achieved post COVID 2019 pandemic.



Collation Shrink Films Market Report



Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global collation shrink films market, analysing historical demand from 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for 2020-2030. The collation shrink films market is segmented into material (Low Density Polypropylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polypropylene (LLDPE), Medium Density Polypropylene (LDPE), High Density Polypropylene (LDPE), Polypropylene, and Others), thickness (Less than 25 micron, 25-50 micron, 51-100 micron, and above 100 micron), application (Bottles, Cans, Books and Magazines, Cartons, and Others), end use (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Personal Care & Home Care, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation and logistics, Printing and Publication, and Others), across seven regions.

