Increasing Demand for Infant Healthcare Products to Fuel Polyphenylsulfone Market Growth

Rising demand for strong materials across the household sector for plumbing and pipe fittings will foster polyphenylsulfone market share over the projected timeframe. Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) offers excellent resistance to smooth surface to avoid biofilm adhesion, hot chlorinated water and also provide hygiene at a certain level, propelling the industry growth. Plumbing & pipefittings segment in polyphenylsulfone market is anticipated to witness consumption of over 8.5 kilotons by 2025.



Increasing health consciousness has resulted in a rise in the demand of biocompatible products that will help fuel PPSU demand. The products are best used as alternatives for polyaryletherketone & polyetheretheketone due to their superior sterilization properties. PPSU is used in several segments across the healthcare industry on account of high dimensional stability and good resistance against cleaning agents and solutions.



Polyphenylsulfone market size from the automotive applications will exceed USD 70 million over the projected time period. Strict environmental policies, consumer expectations, technological advancements and altering trends in the automotive sector will influence the business outlook. This is majorly attributed to the wide application of the product in automotive fog lamps and headlamps due to high transmittance properties.



Moreover, PPSU indicates high mechanical strength, good electrical insulation, low absorption, and dimensional stability within a wide temperature range, that offers strong resistance to motor oils, which will encourage product penetration. Rising expenditure by the government for the improvement of hygiene conditions in healthcare facilities like hospitals will drive polyphenylsulfone market forecast. PPSU is suitable for medical devices deployed across the hospital environment.



Improving imaging technology for orthopedic surgery, introduction of new products and diagnosis methods is likely to influence the material consumption. Rising health awareness concerning diseases that are transferred from surgical devices has resulted in the government imposing safety regulations during surgical procedures which will trigger the demand for PPSU across the medical device industry.



Rods application segment in polyphenylsulfone market had reached contribution of nearly USD 95 million in the year 2018. PPSU rods are extensively used to manufacture forceps, clamps, medical tool handles and scissors for several surgical procedures due to sterilization and slow weight resistant properties. PPSU rods are also used to manufacture complex surgical instruments like the endoscopic probe positioning ferrules.



North America PPSU market size from baby bottle applications is estimated to surpass USD 25 million by the end of 2025. Surging change in the consumer preferences for infant healthcare products will help fuel the product demand. PPSU is used in the production of baby bottles owing to its softsquare bottle design. It prevents infants from stomach issues and reduces excess air intake.



Fast-growing population will certainly expand the demand for baby bottles and other healthcare products. The material complements the regulation concerning food contact set by U.S government agencies as well as allows for a non-stick surface that ensures ease in breastfeeding. Moreover, PPSU bottles do not absorb odor or color and happen to be BPA free which triggers the product demand.



Key manufacturers and suppliers of PPSU products are Solvay Chemical Company, RTP, BASF SE and SABIC. These companies indulge in strategic agreements and mergers with other companies to expand their production capacities and consumer reach which will boost polyphenylsulfone market size in the forthcoming years.



