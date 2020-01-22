Increasing Demand for Processed Food Products to Drive the Market for Batter & Breader Premixes

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- The global batter & breader premixes market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the batter & breader premixes market is driven by factors such as the increasing preference for homemade snacks, rising processed food industry, and increasing fast-food chains.



The key players in the batter & breader premixes market include Kerry Group (Ireland), Bunge Limited (US), Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (US), McCormick & Company (US), Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Euroma (Netherlands) and House-Autry Mills (US).



Cargill is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of food ingredients, agricultural products, and risk management, financial, and industrial products & services around the globe. Its key business segments include specialty food ingredients & applications and bulk ingredients. It comprises 75 businesses, which are classified into four main divisions, namely, agriculture, food, financial, and industrial. The products & services provided by the company are in the area of animal nutrition and feed, commodity trading and processing, industrial/bio-industrial products, energy and fuels, farmer services, financial and risk management, food & beverage ingredients, health and personal care, and salt. The company mainly focuses on various expansions to strengthen its position in the batter & breader premixes market.



- For instance, in June 2019, Cargill opened its first food innovation center in Singapore to address nutrition and food safety needs. This development would help the company to collaborate closely with the customers to create products that are aligned to the changing consumer trends in the Asia Pacific region.



Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) is a diversified international food, ingredients, and retail group; it was known previously as Allied Bakeries Ltd. ABF offers batter & breader premixes through its AB Mauri (India) subsidiary. AB Mauri is a technology leader of bread improvers, dough conditioners, and bakery mixes. It also offers pre-dust products that optimize batter performance. AB Mauri has a global presence with 55 plants in 34 countries, with sales across 90 countries. The company has two research labs in India to cater to quality products to its clients. The company mainly focuses on various acquisitions to strengthen its product portfolio in the batter & breader premixes market.



- For instance, in July 2018, AB MAURI UK and Ireland acquired Holgran (UK), a prominent supplier of malted grains, seeds, and blend. Through this acquisition, AB Mauri has extended its product portfolio.



Archer Daniels Midland Company is a food manufacturing company primarily engaged in the processing of food and trading of commodities. It is one of the key players in the agricultural processing and food ingredient industries. The company is involved in trade, transport, storage, and processing of a wide range of grains and commodities such as corn, oilseeds, wheat, and cocoa. ADM facilitates the manufacturing of a wide range of products, such as food & beverage ingredients, feed & feed ingredients, biofuels, and naturally derived alternatives, and industrial chemicals.



- In January 2018, the Archer Daniels Midland Company opened an innovation center at the Biopolis research hub in Singapore. This 8,900-square foot (825-square meter) space would facilitate flavor and ingredient creation as well as the development of products. This would help the company to expand in the batter & breader premixes market.



