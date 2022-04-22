Increasing Demand in the Autonomous Ships Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2022 -- The global autonomous ships market size is estimated to be USD 5.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2030.



Some of the major factors driving this market include the increasing investments in autonomous projects, development of next-generation of autonomous vessels, increasing demand for situational awareness vessels.



The fully autonomous is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on autonomy, the autonomous ships market is segmented into fully autonomous, remotely-operated and partial automation. The growth of the fully autonomous segment of the autonomous ships market can be attributed to the increased investments in developing autonomous ships in European region especially in Scandinavian countries.



The ship type is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on ship type, the autonomous ships market is segmented into commercial and defense. The commercial segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR, owing to the rising seaborne trade and tourism across the globe.



The linefit segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period



Based on end use, the autonomous ships market is segmented into linefit and retrofit. The linefit segment is estimated to account for a larger share in 2020 as compared to the retrofit segment. The growth of the line fit segment can be attributed to the increased investments in naval defense by various countries and rise in seaborne trade activities across the globe.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2020



The autonomous ships market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. Asia Pacific has witnessed rapid economic development over the years, increasing maritime trade. This rise in sea trade has subsequently led to an increasing demand for ships to transport manufactured goods worldwide. Thus, the rising number of ships has increased the demand for autonomous ships in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Market Players



Key Players in the autonomous ships market ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), Wartsila (Finland), and Kongsberg (Norway) are industry majors and have largely benefitted from their well-recognized brands, a wide range of products, and strong distribution capabilities in the autonomous ships market. These companies have well-equipped strong distribution networks across the North American, European and Asia Pacific.