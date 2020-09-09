Increasing Global Warming Is One of the Key Factor Propelling the Heat Stress Monitor Market Growth

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- As per a P&S Intelligence report, the global heat stress monitor market is predicted to attain a revenue of $62.5 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% during the time period 2020–2030. The market is registering growth due to the rising adoption of heat stress monitors because of strict safety and environmental regulations that have been implemented for workplaces and increasing demand for these devices from the oil & gas and mining industries.



In terms of product, the heat stress monitor market is divided into fixed and portable/handheld, between which, the portable/handheld division dominated the market in 2019. This can owing to the dynamic nature of these devices that allow the users to carry them around the field. Portable/handheld stress heat monitors are utilized to monitor the intensity of heat stress in different conditions, which range from underground mines to industrial workplaces.



When geography is considered, North America dominated the heat stress monitor market in 2019 and is expected to create the largest demand for these devices in the coming years as well. The major reason for this is the mandatory safety standards in workplaces, particularly in the oil & gas and mining industries in the region. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into dry and wet bulb, between which, the wet bulb division is predicted to register the faster growth in demand in the coming years.



This can be owing to the ability of this technology to monitor different environmental factors, such as relative humidity, temperature, and airflow. The current COVID-19 crisis is impacting original equipment manufacturers in all regions, and has obstructed global shipments to a large extent. The supply chain has slowed down due to the pandemic and has led to the delay of deployments of heat stress monitors in several industries.



Geographic expansion is being undertaken by players in the heat stress monitor market as a way for increasing their share in the market. For example, Misumi Group Inc. made the announcement in April 2020 regarding relocation and expansion of its warehouse facility in Indonesia, and the aim of this move is to double the current stock capacity by quadrupling the floor area. This will result in greater mobility and ensure quick and reliable delivery of supplies.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Offering

* Hardware

* Software

* Services



Based on Technology

* Wet Bulb

* Dry Bulb



Based on Product Type

*Handheld/Portable

*Fixed



Based on Sensor Type

* Globe Thermometer

* Natural Wet Bulb

* Dry Bulb

* Humidity

* Air Flow



Based on Application

* Athletics & Sport

* Mining and Oil & Gas

* Military

* Manufacturing Plants



