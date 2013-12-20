Increasing Government Support to Boost Growth in Indian Medical Tourism Sector

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- A sound government support is a major requirement for any industry to flourish. In order to boost medical tourism in India, the government has taken several initiatives. The government has undertaken initiatives in the public health sector, which focus on improving medical infrastructure and rural health facilities, as well as encouraging Foreign Direct Investment for medical services. Moreover, the government ensures that the hospitals obtain international standard accreditations to provide standardized quality and affordable healthcare services.



Moreover, State Governments/Union Territory Administrations and other stakeholders also take steps to promote medical tourism as a niche product in the international markets. The promotion of medical and wellness tourism is also done by Ministry of Tourism at various international travel events, and by organizing road shows in potential markets. The Government of India is also encouraging medical tourism by offering tax breaks and export incentives to practicing hospitals. Moreover, the Ministry of Tourism has further enhanced the Mvisa and MXvisa (Medical Visa) by extending the time period. Thus, all the above initiatives have the capacity to provide boost to the Indian medical tourism industry. According to “Booming Medical Tourism in India”, a recent report by RNCOS, Indian medical tourism industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 20% during 2013-2015.



In addition, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the medical tourism market in India. It provides forecasts for the medical tourism market along with the medical tourist arrivals in the country till 2015. Additionally, it provides a brief comparison of top Asian medical tourism market to show India’s position in the region. It also covers various government initiatives and major trends of the market to generate an overall understanding of the industry. Further, the report included the prominent industry players covering their business overview, key financials and industry activities.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM123.htm



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ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.