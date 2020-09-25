Increasing Inclination Towards Renewable Energyis Acceleratingthe Growth of the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- The rising environment concern regarding greenhouse gases emission, increasing inclination towards renewable energy and introduction of various scheme in order to fuel the demand for electric vehicle are promulgating the growth of Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market. Besides this, escalating governments investment towards commercialization of refueling infrastructure along with extensive investment by the major automobile into manufacturing hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and increasing domestic production of fuel cells in the developed and developing economies are projected to drive the growth of hydrogen fuel cell market in the forecasted period.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during 2020-25.The demand for hydrogen fuel cell in transportation segment is propelling at a robust rate. The paradigm shift towards the fuel cell vehicle in order to meet the targets, the countries are heavy spendingin hydrogen fuel cell technology and its infrastructure. Apart from this, various subsidy schemes are also introduced by the governments such as China to boost the demand for electric vehicle in order to limit the carbon emission. However, surging investment by automobile manufacturer towards hydrogen fuel cell technology is projected to upsurge the growth of hydrogen fuel cell in the coming years.



"Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for Hydrogen Fuel Cell providers across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Request Sample: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/global-hydrogen-fuel-cell-market.html?utm_source=releasewire&utm_medium=PR



Burgeoning Public and Private Investment in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle

North America is projected to lead the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market during 2020-25. US dominated the North America market and is projected to main the trend in the forthcoming years in account of presence of giant market players, rising government inclination to achieve lower-carbon energy mix by adoption renewable energy. Moreover, rising investment towards fuel cell manufacturing and electric power industries, burgeoning R&D activities and boost in the manufacturing of light-duty hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles by the automobile OEMs are anticipated to accentuate the growth of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market in the forthcoming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market are Ballard Power Systems Inc, BMW Group, Fuel Cell Energy Inc, Hydrogenics Corporation, SFC Energy AG, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology B.V., Bloom Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc., Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Plug Power, Inc., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Application (Stationary, Transportation, Portable)

2. By Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Other Fuel Cells)

3. By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

4. By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Germany, France, Italy,China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South Africa),

5. By Company (Ballard Power Systems Inc, BMW Group, Fuel Cell Energy Inc, Hydrogenics Corporation, SFC Energy AG, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology B.V., Bloom Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc., Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Plug Power, Inc., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC. etc.)

Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Hydrogen Fuel Cell industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Hydrogen Fuel Cell firms across various regions?



About MarkNtel Advisors

MarkNtel Advisors is a leading research, consulting and data analytics firm that provides a wide range of strategic reports on diverse industry verticals to a substantial and varied client base that includes multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.



We specialize in niche industries and emerging geographies to support our clients in the formulation of strategies viz. Go to Market (GTM), product development, feasibility analysis, project scoping, market segmentation, competitive benchmarking, market sizing & forecasting, trend analysis, etc. in around 15 industry verticals to enable our clients in identifying attractive investment opportunities and maximizing ROI through an early mover advantage.