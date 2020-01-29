Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- North American latex paints market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the prediction period owing to its applications, product types, and scope are growing across the region. In addition, latex paints may comprise all types of coatings that are utilized in synthetic polymers such as styrene acrylic, acrylic, vinyl acrylic (PVA), and others as binders. However, number of factors such as growing infrastructure and construction activities across the region, cost-effectiveness, and technological developments in latex paint raised its demand among customers.



Moreover, this is a water resistant material, hence many consumers prefer latex paints for external home structures specifically in rainy season. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly shifting towards oil paints which is anticipated to drive the demand for latex paint over the forecast period. Pigment, resin, solvent, additives, as well as extenders are some of the types of secondary raw materials used in latex paint.



In addition to this, increasing concerns about the VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) content into coatings and paints across the United States is projected to play a significant role in the development of North American market for latex paints. Likewise, rising consumption due to its huge number of properties such as corrosion resistance, durability, hardness, flexibility, toxicity, and low flammability is anticipated to boost the product growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, North America latex paint market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the target market owing to several concerns about the environmental issues that is caused by solvent coatings. On the other hand, government institutions as well as environmental agencies are issuing guidelines and regulations to reduce the usage of automotive refinish coatings along with the greater VOCs content, this is anticipated to drive the development of latex paint technology across North American market.



Thus, owing to the various product innovations in the latex paint industry, the market will grow at a significant pace into coming years. In addition, with the huge number of technological developments in end-user industries, product innovation and product launch across the coating industry are growing at a healthy pace. Usage of special additives and nano-dispersed for appearance, as well as developments in polymer technology are some major market trends that are anticipated to generate number of lucrative opportunities during the prediction period. North American latex paint market is basically segmented into type, application, as well as geographical regions. On considering the type, the market is classified into interior type and exterior type.



According to the application, North American latex paints market is segregated into transportation, construction, industrial, and others. In terms of regional landscape, North American latex paints market is categorized into Canada as well as United States. North America latex paints market is moderately competitive owing to the leading players operating across the region. Some of the major service providers of North America latex paints market are Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, KCC Corporation, Kansai Paint, Cabot Corporation, Berger Paints, Nippon Paint, KAPCI Coatings, Diamond Vogel, Color Communication, and many others.



Key segments of the North America latex paints market



Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)









- Interior



- Exterior





Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- Construction



- Transportation



- Industrial



- Others





Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- North America



- S.



- Canada





What does the report include?





- The report covers an exhaustive study on latex paints market in North America



- Various trends in the market has been covered such as drivers, restraints, opportunities



- The report also covers value chain analysis, production outlook scenario, manufacturing cost break down, competitive landscape, etc.



- The qualitative and quantitative data for the market has been segmented into type and application on regional and country level



- Historic, current, and forecast data is provided for all the market segments mentioned in the table of contents



- Key players in the latex paints market have also been included in this report





