Increasing Investment from Pharmaceutical Players Pushing Diabetes Market in China

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Continuously increasing prevalence of diabetes led to growing demand of diabetes drugs. A lot of pharmaceutical players have been investing into research and development for insulin drug therapies. They have been investing in diabetic product portfolio and continuously making efforts to increase their market shares. Even the government organizations have been involved in various patient programs for introduction of technologically advanced delivery devices. Such type of awareness programs at government level or by pharmaceutical players increase the revenue from diabetes drugs across the country.



Being a growth opportunistic market, investment by global pharmaceutical companies has taken huge strides. The country has aimed to lure more FDI investment in R & D in order to provide high end services to customers. For instance, the country has lured in approximately US$ 71.4 Billion, an increase of approximately 7.1% during 2013. Moreover, certain pharmaceutical companies have been extending their product portfolios and business strategies to increase their foothold in diabetes market. Recently Sanofi is trying to open four new plants in China to tap the diabetic population.



The report entitled “China Diabetes Market Outlook 2018”, provides an extensive research and in-depth analysis of the segmentation of diabetes market into oral diabetic drug market, insulin drug market, insulin delivery devices market, and glucose monitoring market. The research covers the market for each segment along with their current and future projections. Our study moreover evaluates the socioeconomic growth pattern throughout the country. It provides an overview of the patient affordability factor, disease prevalence rate and healthcare expenditure on diabetes throughout the country. The report also discusses the regulatory landscape for diabetes market and current trends and drivers. Moreover, it provides an exhaustive study of the key players with their recent developments and product portfolios. Overall the report is an effective description of China Diabetes Market and will provide the client a source of knowledge and insights on same.



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