Increasing Number of New York Property Owners Installing Solar Panels

Dix Hills, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The rising cost of utilities makes it important for New York property owners to find ways to increase energy efficiency. Solar panels allow residents to save on their monthly expenses while helping to protect the environment.



According to Eco Politics Daily, New Yorkers added 5.3 megawatts of solar power in the first part of 2013. Factors contributing to this grow included practical necessity and government backed initiatives. As solar technology becomes cheaper and more effective, it will continue to grow in popularity in New York and the rest of the United States.



Government rebates add to the cost-savings associated with solar panel installation and use. Innovation is the driving force behind the surge in solar panel technology, and it is important for citizens throughout the U.S. to support solar producers. This will ultimately lead to energy independence and lower costs of living for everyone in the New York area. Finding a reputable contractor for help with panel selection is critical.



About Babe Roof

Babe Roof is a full-service roofing contractor specializing in residential and commercial projects. Solar panel and roof installation are handled with the utmost professionalism and skill. For those wishing to take advantage of solar panels, company personnel are ready to provide assistance. A full list of services is available via the following link: http://baberoof.com/



For additional information on Babe Roof and improving energy efficiency, please phone (631) 243-0333 to speak to a qualified representative. State-of-the-art fixtures and quality craftsmanship reduce homeowners’ utility bills and protect the environment. Call today to learn how to save money.



Contact Information:

Babe Roof

Contractor Suffolk County

Address:

982 Baldwin Path

Dix Hills, NY 11746

Phone: (631) 243-0333

Email: baberoofcorp@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.baberoof.com