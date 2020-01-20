Increasing Number of Product Launches by Key Giants to Drive the Bakery Premixes Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global bakery premixes market size is estimated to be valued at USD 298 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 413 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing number of product launches from major companies and the rising demand for quick and convenient baking solutions are some of the factors driving the growth of the bakery premixes market.



The bakery premixes market is projected to witness high growth due to the increasing global population in developing countries and the rising bakery consumption across the globe. The busy lifestyles and increasing consumer inclination toward convenience food products are factors that have also led to a rise in demand for bakery products.



Currently, the key players in the market are focusing on launching new types of bakery premixes, such as Oy Karl Fazer AB (Finland), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Cargill (US), Corbion (Netherlands), and Bakels Group (Switzerland). These companies provide high-quality bakery mixes across the globe. The primary focus of these companies is to launch new products, which helps it integrate and diversify its product portfolio.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=126304017



Complete mix is one of the major categories in the bakery premixes market, which is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the high convenience associated with usage of the complete mix. The major advantage associated with complete mix is convenience, as only water is added to the product. Complete mixes are the type of bakery premixes that are used as readymade mixtures based on rye flour, wheat for making bread, and other bakery products such as pastry, mixes, and pancakes.



The bakery products segment is projected to dominate the bakery premixes market share during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing application of premixes in bakery products, such as pastries, cakes, muffins, donuts, and pancakes. In addition, the bread products segment is projected to record high growth in the coming years. This is due to the increasing trend of consuming bread products, which drives the demand for bread premixes. The cakes subsegment is projected to account for the largest share in the market, as cake mixes are convenient to use and provide a moist texture and consistent flavor to the final products. These products are available in different flavors, such as chocolate, vanilla, and fruits, which is projected to drive the growth of the bakery premixes market over the forecast period.



The South American bakery premixes market is projected to offer high growth potential in the coming years. The region includes countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Venezuela. These countries are witnessing a significant increase in consumption of on-the-go food products due to the adoption of urbanized lifestyles among consumers. This has encouraged consumers to opt for on-the-go food options, which has led to a high demand for bakery products among consumers in the region. The expansion of supermarket chains and convenient stores has further led to a rise in sales of bakery products in the region, as they are fast occupying supermarket shelves.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=126304017



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.