Increasing Performance of Small UAV in Industry Worth $582.2 Million by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- According to the new market research report "Small UAV Market by Trends (Mini, Micro, Hand Held UAV), by Propulsion (Hydrogen, Electric, Solar, Lithium ION), by Payload (NBC Detection, Telemetry Systems, Software Systems, Meteorology), by Application (Civil, Military, Security), by Region & by Country - Global Forecast to 2014 - 2019", published by MarketsandMarkets, The Small UAV Market is expected to register growth with CAGR of 21.70%, and reach $582.2 million by the end of 2019.



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The global small UAV market is estimated to be $218.1 million by 2014. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 21.70% to reach $582.2 million by 2019.



A SUAV is smaller, consumes less power and produces less noise. The sensors and payloads have to be smaller, due to limitation on payload capacity.The use of small UAVs for commercial purpose is related to civilian demand, social acceptability and approval from regulatory authority. It greatly helps in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and has great economic impact.



In many nations, the defense spending has been reduced. Despite this fact, the use of UAVs is increasing and a lot of developments are happening in the industry. The major concern for small UAVs is the risk of collision with other aircraft. Once the issue is resolved, the use of drones will increase drastically. The Middle East market will grow drastically for small UAVs in order to keep borders secure.



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The advancement of sensors, processing and battery technology has made UAVs smaller and more affordable. UAVs come in various shapes and sizes and are used for military, civil and recreational use. UAVs provide a host of societal benefits that make the citizens safer, more secure and more productive. These aircraft help police, fire and other first responders to locate missing children, fight wildfires and save lives in the event of natural disasters.



The small UAV market is in a growing phase and there is ample opportunity for market players for creating advanced miniature systems to reduce the weight of the UAV.



A lot of money is spent on the technology up-gradation of small UAVs systems. The research and development spending on UAVs is increasing. Israel is a major exporter of unmanned vehicles and there are lot of developments ongoing for hand held UAVs.



Manufacturers are also trying to develop stealth capabilities for small UAVs, which are analogous to those of a conventional stealth plane in terms of design. In order to allow an uncooled IR sensor and a visible-light sensor to be mounted on a small UAV, manufacturers have developed a sensor gimbal that is compact, lightweight, and possesses a 2- axis drive capability. The communication systems used need to be compact for small UAVs performance.



In addition, new concepts of operation, such as cooperative behavior protocols swarming will open the door to numerous missions that were once thought impossible for small low-cost and low-tech UAVs. In future, micro and small UAVs will conduct missions across the full spectrum of conflict, from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), and electronic warfare (EW) to attack and strike operations. Given their inherent low cost, flexibility, and expendability, micro and small UAVs will play a major role in the success of the future Air Force.



Micro-UAVs can operate in three-dimensional environments, explore, and map multi-story buildings, manipulate, and transport objects. SUAVs are opening up several new opportunities from pilots for UAVs to electronics, sensors, and camera.



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