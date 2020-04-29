Increasing Prevalence of Cyber Security Attacks to Drive Growth of Global DNS Security Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- TMR Research has come up with a latest research report that provides detailed information about the overall working dynamics of the global DNS security market. The research report sheds light on the key driving and restraining factors, segments, notable developments, geographical segmentations, and the current situation of the competitive landscape of the global market. The research report offers highly meaningful and actionable insights about the inner working dynamics of the global market and helps marketers form targeted growth strategies.



Based on geographical segmentation, the global DNS security market is segmented into five key regions. These regional segments are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, presently, the global DNS security is being dominated by the regional segment of North America. It has been the traditional leader and contributor for the growth of the global market in recent years and is projected to continue its contribution in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the North America market for DNS security is mainly driven by increasing adoption of high end cybersecurity services and solutions across wide range of sectors such as IT, telecom, media, and gamin among others.



Asia Pacific to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities



On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to witness a highly promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2029. With a wide range of consumer base, the region becomes an ideal platform for the growth of the DNS security market. In recent years, there has been a growing digitization and penetration of internet in emerging economies such as India and China.



This presents the key players in the DNS security market to provide efficient and affordable services to and develop a strong consumer base and improve their profits. Thus, the regional segment is on course to achieve a promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period. Moreover, the other regional segments such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa are projected to witness a decent rate of growth in the coming years of the assessment period.



There is wide range of factors that is responsible for the overall development of the global DNS security market. One of the key driving factors for the market development has been the growing prevalence of cyberattacks, cyber threats and constantly emerging network vulnerabilities. This has prompted the demand for DNS security solutions and has thus helped in driving the overall growth of the global market.



DNS security solutions offer a solid cover against DNS based attacks such as DNS hijacking, DNS tunneling, and DDos among others. It is an automated tool that helps in covering web browsing and usage. It also helps in providing location based services for managing as well as protecting website applications for improved performance. In recent years, rise in the number of DNS attacks has prompted several organizations to spend more on their IT security infrastructure. This too has helped in driving the growth of the global DNS security market in recent years.



Lack of Awareness to Hamper Market Growth



There are however, some factors that might impede the growth of the global DNS security market in the coming years of the forecast period and stop it from reaching its full potential. One of the key restraints for market growth has been lack of awareness shown by organization towards DNS security. Companies often ignore DNS security and only look at after a major incident. Then the high cost associated with these services will also hamper the market development.



Some of the key companies in the global DNS security market are Bluecat, MXToolBox, CSIS Security Group, and F5 Networks among others.



