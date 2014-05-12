Increasing Promotional Activities to Trigger Premium Cereal Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The Indian Premium Cereal Market is poised to grow due to the determined marketing efforts by the various players. Various initiatives have been taken by the manufacturers to overcome the low awareness of breakfast cereals in the country. Activities like cooking with celebrity chefs, trial packs and in-store promotions are gaining popularity amongst cereal marketers. Thus, the increased efforts by various players to attract the customers through promotional activities contribute to the vivid future of the market. Considering the above promising factors, Indian Premium Cereal Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period 2013-2016.



As per our analysis, the Indian premium cereal market is projected to gain impetus significantly well in the coming years, owing to the attractive factors like introduction of many fascinating traditional and fruit flavors in the cereal products. In addition to this other major factors are the rising household incomes and the busy schedule of customer demanding instant cooking aids. Furthermore, the key decision factor for consumers while purchasing cereal is the increasing awareness regarding the high health benefits of the cereal consumption.



The report “Booming Premium Cereal Market in India”, by RNCOS spread over 35 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future growth prospects of the premium cereal market in the country. Our research includes study of Indian cereal market segmentation covering Hot as well as the Ready to eat category products. Besides that, the report exhibits the emerging trends and drivers in country which are boosting the Indian premium cereal market in the country. Additionally, our research also includes analysis of major roadblocks hindering the growth of cereal industry in India.



Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide an insight of current market scenario and existing competition. Additionally, we have also covered the business and product overview of these players in the country. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario which would guide our clients to frame suitable and profitable strategies for a better growth in market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM626.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.