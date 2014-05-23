Increasing Rheumatoid Arthritis Prevalence Boosting Injectable Drug Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Growing prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis significantly provides opportunities for growth of injectable market across UK. High demand of drugs for such diseases has provided immense opportunities to players to create their foothold in this injectable business. Moreover, giant pharmaceutical players have been competing with small pharma companies to maintain their share. Even scientists have been involved in promising research for providing novel injectables for rheumatoid arthritis. For example: a new injectable Mavrilimumab has come up with promising phase II trial for treating arthritis.



Rising number of rheumatic diseases is all due to increasing ageing population across the country. Prevalence for the disease is more in women by men by a ratio of 3:1. This increasing prevalence of rheumatic arthritis throughout UK hailed the use of more and more drugs for treatment of the disease. However in comparison to other application areas approximately 23% of growth in injectables for Rheumatic diseases has been witnessed which would expectedly increase the advancements of the injectables for rheumatic diseases in UK. Eventually the scientists have been involved in development of promising treatment option for the disease. Moreover, the country’s government has been continuously investing to improve the patient care for rheumatic diseases. For instance, recently NHS has funded approximately £ 120 Million to boost the services for rheumatoid arthritis patients.



The report, “UK Injectables Market Outlook to 2017”, is spread across 40 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of injectable drugs sold in UK. On account of our analysis of the past and present prevalence statistics for major indications and private sector developments, forecast for injectable market have been drawn. Our research clearly depicts the historic, current, and expected revenue trend analysis across the country, market size of injectable market in the country and of course, the key drivers and restraints encompassing the Injectable drug market. Government initiatives to boost injectable drug business have also been studied. In order to understand the competition, we have profiled key players covering their business overview and product portfolios. Strategies adopted by key market players are also included in the report to give a pragmatic market insight to the investors and stakeholders.



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