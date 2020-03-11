Increasing Suicide Rates for Returning Vets AFTER Treatment

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Dr. Mary Neal Vieten, PhD (Psychologist), ABPP, CDR, USN(RC) is the Founder/Director at Warfighter Advance, Inc., Washington D.C. She is a Navy veteran determined to support veterans returning to the USA with major trauma, toward health WITHOUT medication. She is committed to a tireless and honest effort to reduce the rate of post-deployment suffering and suicide. Her Warfighter Advance program changes the trajectory of the warfighter's post-deployment life from an existence characterized by an endless cycle of mental illness diagnoses, medications, medical appointments and disappointments to a life characterized by pride, productivity, healthy relationships, continued service, and advocacy for the same outcomes for their fellow service members. Dr. Vieten spent the majority of her professional career learning about, teaching and implementing effective responses to warfighters' operational trauma. Her expertise is recognized internationally. She is a board certi?ed clinical psychologist, who served the US Navy on active duty and Reserves for over 21 years and counting. Angela Peacock is one of the returning veterans, whose story of a hopeless trajectory of mental health hospitals and constant and increasing levels of polypharmacy is told in the video, Medicating Normal." This story is not ONLY important, but STUNNING! It speaks to us on many levels, but most immediately because of the growing discomfort with how we treat mental health patients in America. Over-medication of individuals seems to be prevalent, lack of nature or calming, comfortable environments. Many "Beautiful" locked wards have recently been built, but if you were suffering from debilitating trauma, would you want to be in an environment with minimal amount of outlets for normalcy: music, physical activity, human conversation, productive "work" to fill long days of medicated numbness. What really heals humans after inhuman trauma?



About Voiceamerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. follow us on Facebook and Twitter . Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-855-877-4666.