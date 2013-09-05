Increasing Traffic Predicts MenuMania.com to Become Leader of Online Restaurants Listings Provider

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Mexico City, Mexico – MenuMania.com like its parent website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx is displaying a steady increase in number of site visitors, which professional webmasters state is a sign that it will become the leader of online restaurants listings. It is not merely the amount of traffic that has led to this bold assumption but the number of re-visits that the website is getting as well.



The lack of business listings provider was felt in Mexico, however none of the websites were able to deliver this service. Seccion Amarilla used variety of innovative techniques to establish itself and to further expand its own brand. The 6 months free listings was a huge hit and now many businesses are taking the opportunity of the free advertisement. Click here to enter business details.



The media spokesperson of Seccion Amarilla stated how they have managed to created such an expansive database in such short amount of time, “Like any business model we always focused on our service of online business listings and ensured that all our actions led to enhancing the searching a business experience for our visitors. Simplicity was one of our main keys and now we have an easy to navigate and quick to search website. No doubt our free 6 months posting was the major factor in establishing a massive database. It is very rare now that an individual will not find what they are looking for through our website, instead they will get multiple options.”



MenuMania.com is using a similar strategy and is offering its service of restaurants listings in the most effective manner. Like any listings provider the success is determined by how many businesses are actually listed. MenuMania.com has managed to list many different restaurants in Mexico, and more are added to their database every day. Visit site to enter restaurant details.



Due to the site’s mobile compatibility and social networking integration, MenuMania.com could soon become the premier choice whenever looking for a restaurant. The social networking allows individuals to immediately send the location of where they are planning to have their get together or party.



About MenuMania.com

MenuMania.com is part of the popular website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx which is an extensive online directory of listings of products and services providers in Mexico. MenuMania.com is focused on listing all restaurants and food joints in Mexico. Through the online platform the various restaurants can be viewed according to type of food, location - state and city wise, popularity and recommendations. SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has quickly become a leading Mexican online directory which also has mobile compatibility. With numerous businesses uploading their details every day, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx could soon become an essential online directory platform.



For more information about Restaurants in Mexico, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of menumania.seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to support@seccionamarilla.com.mx.