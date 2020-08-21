Increasing Use of Smart Sensors in Agriculture Is Being Noted as a Key Trend of AI in Agriculture Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- As per a research conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market is projected to reach a value of $8,379.5 million in 2030, from $852.2 million in 2019, progressing at a 24.8% CAGR during 2020–2030. A major reason for the growth of the market is the growing populations and increasing disposable income, which is creating high demand for meat, milk, eggs, and wool.



Request to view sample of this market research at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market/report-sample



In order to meet such demands, farmers are making use of AI-driven solutions, including feeding pattern tracking solutions, livestock facial recognition, and image classification. By monitoring animals' hide patterns, facial features, behavior and temperature, and food and water intake, dairy farmers can keep track of the health of their livestock. In addition to this, farmers are also enabled to look for diseases before severe symptoms appear with the AI-based solutions.



The objective of this research includes;



* Historical and the present size of the AI in agriculture market

* Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030

* Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

* Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

* Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

* Major players operating in the gene therapy market and their service offerings

* Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market



In terms of type, the service division is predicted to account for the larger share of the AI in agriculture market in 2030. This is due to the fact that the integration of AI solutions needs an extensive technical knowledge and maintenance & training services. On the basis of technology, the machine learning category held in the major share of the market in the past. This is due to the swift utilization of machine learning's combination agronomic of sciences and data technologies for improving the yield. \



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "AI in Agriculture Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market



Geographically, North America dominated the AI in agriculture market in the past, which can be ascribed to the early integration of advanced technologies, including machine learning and computer vision, precision farming, livestock monitoring, greenhouse management, and soil management, in the region. In addition to this, the agrarian community is focusing on combining the internet of things technology with computer vision, which is further resulting in the growth of the regional domain.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Type

-Product

-Service



Based on Technology

-Machine Learning

-Predictive Analytics

-Computer Vision



Based on Application

-Precision Farming

-Agricultural Robots

-Livestock Monitoring

-Drone Analytics



Related Reports By P&S Intelligence



Vertical Farming Market

The growing inclination towards efficient production of fruits and vegetables in environment friendly conditions, irrespective of climatic conditions, is driving the growth of vertical farming market. It minimizes the transportation time of fresh foods starting from harvesting, till it reaches the consumers, which is one of the major factors boosting the growth for this market.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/vertical-farming-market



Horticulture Lighting Market

During the forecast period, Europe will continue dominating the horticulture lighting market, owing to the fact that its flower, fruit, and vegetable production and exports are the highest of any region. Further, numerous companies offering horticulture lights, including Signify N.V., Osram Licht AG, and Heliospectra AB, are headquartered here.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/horticulture-lighting-market



About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.