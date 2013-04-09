Incredible Care for Cardiovascular Diseases from Parkway Heart & Vascular Centre Offered by phvc.sg

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Heart patients can now experience seamless, integrated and comprehensive cardiovascular care! Parkway Heart & Vascular Centre, with its flagship centre at the Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, will make the best advance treatment of heart diseases available in Singapore and the region. Optimal care and outcome are included in the goals and the centre will continue to be one of the best in the world in the field of cardiovascular care.



Cardiovascular diseases, being one of the causes of death globally, should be given a considerable attention and care. Parkway Heart & Vascular Centre aims to take part in providing the finest treatment and care for all of the heart patients. The centre will require a multi-cardiac sub-specialty, multi-disciplinary integrated team approach, and a whole team of cardiac supporting staff including cardiac nurses, cardiac technicians, radiographers and physiotherapists.



Cardio and vascular diseases are continuously evolving that’s why sophisticated methods are needed to be done. With experienced cardiologist and superb methods and facilities, there’s no doubt that Parkway Heart & Vascular Centre continues to be known and admired. The centre will also strive to reduce cost to maintain a reasonable private affordable health care service. Parkway Heart & Vascular Centre not only deals with the diseases of the patients but the centre also wants them to be knowledgeable for the possible effects of each and every one’s move.



About Parkway Heart & Vascular Centre

Parkway Heart & Vascular Centre is the brainchild of like-minded cardiologists with different cardiac sub-specialties' skills. Formed in August 2011, it aims to provide seamless care to heart patients across all Parkway hospitals.



Parkway Heart & Vascular Centre's main objective is to advance the treatment of heart diseases in Singapore and the region as well as offer advanced cardiovascular treatment comparable to the best heart centers in the world. The flagship centre at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital will aspire to achieve a balanced integration of hospital administration and physicians. Together, the centre aims to be recognized as the leading regional and international healthcare provider.



Contact:

For any comments and suggestions about this press release, feel free to contact:

Dr. Peter Yan

Contact Phone: (65) 69330988

Contact Email: enquiry@phvc.sg

Website - http://www.phvc.sg/

Complete Address: Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, 38 Irrawaddy Rd, #09-59, Zip Code: 329563