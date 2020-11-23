Increway.com, UK's Home Décor Store Adds New Home Hardware Collection

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- Increway.com is pleased to present the widest range of home hardware accessories for decorating homes. There are many small repair situations that occur at home day in and day out; whether it is fixing a screw of a cabinet or nailing the wall to hang a painting. In the upcoming holiday season, people will be busy fixing things, decorating, re-decorating and arranging their décor, furniture, etc. And often people are stuck because they don't have the right hardware accessories. This is a store that offers products to tackle these everyday situations. Whether it is nails or screws, tacks or pins, table legs or nuts, hinges or bolts, washers or cable ties, this store has got it all covered with the hardware knickknacks.



This is not just a store for home hardware accessories but a store with products that enhance the home décor. Curtains and upholstery are a very important element in home décor. And the best way to beautify the curtain even more is with the help of curtain hooks and holders. This store offers some beautiful and exotic items in trending patterns and materials. From tie back styles to metal U-shaped hooks, European style drapery holdbacks to antique bronze hooks, customers will be spoilt for choices when it comes to choosing curtain holders, hooks and tiebacks.



Hook the handbags, towels, clothes and other accessories in style with a range of wall hooks. From single pieces to sets of 12 and more, shoppers can find wall hooks in all shapes, sizes and quantity. New homes décor or revamping the décor of an existing home, these hooks will sure accentuate the functionality of the rooms. The store also features heavy duty utility hooks for use in garages or basements. The other interesting product in this category is the 5 ring hanging garment display rack for closets and wardrobes.



For those who are looking for some exquisite shelf brackets, visit the store for some of the most trending designs. Whether it is for kitchen storage or for hanging plants in a patio, these brackets add grace to the shelf. There are several other kinds of braces and brackets for various purposes and DIY projects. Coming to furniture hardware, there are door stoppers and then there are baby proof pinch guards in attractive designs. Shopping at this store is convenient as each and every product is personally curated and handpicked to help customers choose from the best and the most functional products. The store is currently offering free shipping on all orders above $50. Subscribe today to get updates on products and offers directly to the inbox.



Increway.com is an online home hardware store featuring a wide range of hardware and accessories for kitchen & bathroom as well as furniture hardware. The store offers innovative and quirky products to enhance the home décor.



