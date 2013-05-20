IncTwelve Secures Further $300K Soon After Launch

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- IncTwelve, a social media and eCommerce platform, empowers individuals, entrepreneurs and business owners to promote, share and generate visibility and revenue for themselves, their business or their brand (think Linkedin/Pinterest) but also including an easy to use, feature rich e-commerce platform, titled the Boutique (think Amazon) and a comprehensive community-powered reviews and recommendations Business Directory.



Whilst using their services and tools members increase the value and wealth of their social networking activity and interactions, their "Social Wealth", a measure and value of an individual’s social networking activity and interactions within the site and shares to other social media networks. This social wealth is represented in real time in a graphical visual display, aptly titled the "Social Wealth Monitor".



The CEO of Globalvb Ltd, the UK tech startup behind IncTwelve states "this investment will allow us to further develop features, such as the social wealth monitor concept, to incorporate more networks and action reference triggers, gather and process more data to improve the measurement of the impact, influence and relevance a user has within the global social media ecosystem as a whole".



IncTwelve employs a freemium business model, whereby it's free to join and use but a premium is charged for some features, such as listing products in the IncTwelve Boutique, which is subscription based at $15 per month, no commission payable and allowed listing of unlimited products.



About IncTwelve

IncTwelve is a social media and e-commerce platform on a mission to empower individuals, entrepreneurs and business owners to promote, share and generate visibility and revenue for themselves, their business or their brand.



IncTwelve is a web property of Globalvb Ltd, a dynamic young UK tech startup.



