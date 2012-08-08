Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) shares over potential securities laws violations by Incyte Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) concerning whether a series of statements by Incyte Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



NASDAQ:INCY shares grew from as low as $2.14 per share in March 2009 to as high as $25.60 on July 27, 2012.



Then, on August, 2, 2012, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) reported its 2012 second quarter financial results.



Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) fell from $26.09 on August 1, 2012, to as low as $18.08 on August 6, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and currently hold those NASDAQ:INCY shares, may have certain options



