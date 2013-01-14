Indasol Group Expands Into Protection Tapes Market with Avanti Tapes Acquisition

Wednesbury, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- In March 2012, Industrial Adhesive Solutions (Indasol) of Warwickshire purchased Avanti Tapes Ltd of Wednesbury for an undisclosed sum. The newly formed company will as a result be one of the largest protection tape and industrial adhesive suppliers in the UK. The acquisition of Avanti Tapes allowed Indasol to both expand its current market share in existing sectors and to expand into previously unexplored sectors. The deal was described as a “tremendous opportunity” by the company director of Indasol Martin Sadler.



Indasol has been in operation for over 25 years, providing businesses with a wide range of technical tapes and adhesives. Today they offer a vast range of single and double sided tapes as well as protective tapes and sign makers. The acquisition of Avanti Tapes will strength Indasol’s market share in the manufacture of protective tapes as well as introducing new markets to the company. From its base in Wolston in Warwickshire Indasol offers businesses the benefit of its accumulated knowledge and experience on bonding and sealing free of charge. The company prides itself on providing an exceptional standard of customer service and an expanding range of products.



Prior to its acquisition by Indasol earlier this year, Avanti Tapes had been producing an extensive range of protective tapes and films for a number of years. The company will continue to trade under its existing name although now part of the Indasol Group. The Avanti Tapes range has proved to be a worthwhile acquisition for Indasol, greatly expanding the company’s interests in the protective tapes market. The company continues to be focused upon delivering high quality products to its clients while encompassing a broad range of applications. Avanti Tapes produce a range of tapes specific to the material which they are designed to protect.



Industry insiders have expressed the promise in the Indasol acquisition of Avanti Tapes at a time when the number of mergers and acquisitions in the region are particularly low. As a result of the “significant increase in activity” currently being experienced by Indasol industry insiders have speculated that this may reflect confidence gradually beginning to return to domestic manufacturing. The move has certainly proven beneficial within this particular market sector with Indasol’s position in the adhesives and tapes market being firmly secured.



From this point the now larger Indasol Group looks set to move from strength to strength as it expands its range both within pre-existing markets and within the new markets inherited from Avanti Tapes. The new giant in the world of industrial adhesives can be sure to retain its competitive edge through this acquisition. Only time will tell whether this hopeful acquisition marks the beginning of a return of confidence to the UK manufacturing industry. If the signs are correct the result can only be a significant boost for the region as well as for the country’s manufacturing industry as a whole. One thing for sure is that the new, enlarged Indasol Group is a force to be reckoned with.



Contact

Avanti Tapes Limited

Unit 12,

Block 2 Wednesbury Trading Estate,

Darlaston Road,

Wednesbury,

West Midlands,

WS10 7JN,

Office: 0121 556 9900

Fax: 0121 556 9034

Email: sales@protectiontapes.co.uk

Website: http://www.protectiontapes.co.uk/