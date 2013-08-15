InDemand Web Solutions Declares Responsive Web Design Critical for Website Success

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- InDemand Web Solutions has declared responsive web design is critical to website success. This dynamic web design firm is advising business owners that by focusing on responsive web design, they can gain more traffic and meet search engine requirements.



Whether customers need real estate web design or other types of web design in Orange County , the unifying factor that defines all great websites is responsive design. This means that the website anticipates user needs and preferences and gives visitors what they expect. It incorporates user-friendliness but goes beyond simply being a “fun” website to include every important aspect of site architecture and content.



An Orange County web design company like InDemand Web Solutions must be able to deliver responsive web design if the client is to have a competitive edge in the Internet market. When seeking a web design company in Orange County, businesses cannot simply look at price or the “flashiness” of the web design; they must also consider how the ultimate website product relates to their customer base.



One of the latest challenges in responsive web design for every Orange County web designer has been local search optimization.



Orange County web designers must now think about mobile users in addition to laptop and desktop users when designing a web site. Recent studies show that the number of mobile device users is growing exponentially, especially among younger users. At the same time, Orange County web development companies such as InDemand Web Solutions cannot afford to ignore the very real population that still relies on desktop or laptop computers to get information on the Internet.



Therefore, responsive web design must now be a feature in both mobile applications and desktop platforms. Every time a company considers website development in Orange County, both of these factors must be weighed in creating the optimum website. Orange County web design agency InDemand Web Solutions uses responsive web design to create viable, competitive web sites, must use responsive web design to create a website that will meet user needs. InDemand Web Solutions is one of the professional Orange County web design companies that takes responsive web design seriously in the construction of every website. Consumers eager to obtain better leads and more traffic are encouraged to call InDemand Web Solutions today to take advantage of this new service.



About InDemand Web Solutions

InDemand Web Solutions employs some of the best website designers in Orange County who understand responsive web design. This professional Orange County website design company takes responsive design seriously in both mobile and standalone web site construction, delivering responsive websites that draw in traffic and ensure high conversion rates by consumers. Companies in need of a website design company in Orange County can turn to InDemand Web Solutions to construct a responsive web site that meets customer needs and turns browsers into buyers.



For More Information: http://www.indemandwebsolutions.com