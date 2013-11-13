InDemand Web Solutions Launches Brand and Print Design Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Many web design firms limit their services to online designs, but this may be a mistake. Creating a visually-appealing real estate web design can satisfy a service need, but what about the companies that sell tangible products? A great web site can draw in Internet customers, but ultimately people have to buy real items in a real world.



InDemand Web Solutions now offers brand and print design services in addition to its cutting-edge web design in Orange County. Recognizing that the needs of customers extend beyond the computer or mobile device, this Orange County web design company is offering graphic art and design services that can be used for printing labels or packaging, continuing the branding experience beyond the web site.



As a web design company in Orange County, InDemand Web Solutions has primarily focused on building customer loyalty through interactive and responsive web design. However, at some point the customers order a product that is then delivered to them in concrete form. If the branding does not continue through purchase and receipt of the goods, there may be a disconnect between what customers order on the Internet and their identification of that brand when they hold it in their hands.



As a premiere Orange County web designer, InDemand Web Solutions is in a unique position to work with clients to develop overarching branding opportunities. Professional Orange County web designers can work with businesses to create seamless branding using labels, boxes, bags and other items that continue the work begun by the Orange County web development team who created the website. This linear progression from search engine to web site to delivery of the product with the logo intact can do a great deal to imprint the company’s brand on the customer’s mind.



InDemand Web Solutions not only offers superior website development in Orange County but is one of the only Orange County web design companies to offer linear branding opportunities through the development of logos and other printed materials. Customers who are interested in taking their brand identification to the next level can count on InDemand Web Solutions to deliver quality designs and products.



About InDemand Web Solutions

InDemand Web Solutions is an Orange County website design company that provides real web solutions for businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals. Professional website designers in Orange County can assist those who want to maximize their Internet presence and take advantage of the benefits of online marketing. With search engine optimization and website creating services, this website design company in Orange County has a proven track record of increasing Internet traffic and sales. For the best and most professional Orange County web design agency, customers turn to InDemand Web Solutions.



For More Information: http://www.indemandwebsolutions.com